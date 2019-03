🇨🇾Nicosia, Cyprus has been in continuous habitation since 2500 BC. It is a unique and richly layered city having been under the rule of Assyrian, Byzantine, Frankish, Venetian, Ottoman, British through its history, before becoming the Republic of Cyprus, a state established by the Greek and Turkish Cypriots. It truly exceeded my expectations... everyone should visit. #nicosia #cyprus #turkishrepublicofnortherncyprus

A post shared by Brooke Horan (@brookemhoran) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:06am PDT