Клониран кон - първият по рода си, показаха в Китай

К лониран кон - първият по рода си, роден в Китай, който се очаква да открие нови възможности за сектора на конния спорт в страната, беше представен в Пекин, съобщи АФП.

#China has cloned a horse for the first time



The cloning experience was conducted by SinoGene and began back in 2021. The cloned foal was born on June, 2022. The somatic cells were taken from a skin sample of a warm-blooded horse named Ursus which arrived in China from #Germany. pic.twitter.com/dsHn3gUsau