Любовната афера на кралица Виктория, предизвикала нечуван скандал

At 1800hrs on the 22 January 1901, the #Victorian age came to an end through the death of England’s beloved #Queen. 119 years ago. She had nine children, out of them eight had children Victoria Edward Alice Alfred Helena Arthur Leopold Beatrice Only Louise did not have children, Many of #QueenVictoria ‘s children and grand children and now great great great grand children are still reigning throughout #Europe. #Spain #Sweden #Norway #U.K. Though some countries they do not have ruling #royalfamilies. #Roumania #Greece #Germany HM was a gracious and humble but could bring out the iron rod when needed. But above all she loved her family and they loved her. Even calling her Gangan. God bless her

