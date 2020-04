Животът на Елизабет II в сянката на коронавируса

The Queen, in her first ever Easter audio message, has said “we know that coronavirus will not overcome us.” Her message came as the number of coronavirus deaths in UK hospitals reached 9,875. Speaking from Windsor Castle, the Queen said at this time of year many religions had festivals celebrating light overcoming darkness. Wishing everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter, she said: “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.” Click the link in the bio to read more. #QueenElizabeth #RoyalFamily #Coronavirus #Covid19 #BBCNews

