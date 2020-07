Как е преминал последният рожден ден на принцеса Даяна

The Princess of Wales may have had a team of talented chefs around her in Kensington Palace, but she decided to do something slightly different for her eldest Prince William on his 13th birthday. In fact, instead of calling in a classic Victoria Sponge cake or Lemon Drizzle, Princess Diana got creative and ordered a very cheeky creation for his special day. A cake shaped into a pair of breast! Spilling the beans on the hilarious prank, the family's former head chef Darren McGrady previously told Hello! magazine: "I came into work that morning and went down to the refrigerator, opened the door and I was just confronted with the biggest pair of boobs I've ever seen in my life. And when she gave it to him he went bright red". #princessdiana #princewilliam #royal Happy birthday to HRH Prince William the Duke of Cambridge🎂🎉🎁

