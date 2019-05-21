Кралицата разгледа горската градина на Кейт Мидълтън

К ралица Елизабет II се разходи в градината, създадена лично от Кейт Мидълтън. Хеорцогинята на Кембридж проектира "необятна горска градина" за изложението на цветя в Челси. Целта ѝ е да вдъхнови семействата да прекарват повече време навън сред природата.
Съпругата на принц Уилям обяви проекта си в началото на годината, а сега показа какъв е резултатът.
Кейт си е сътрудничила дизайнерите Андре Дейвис и Адам Уайт и Кралското градинарско дружество.
Всъщност градината е част от работата на херцогинята по ранно детско развитие.
Според нея повече прекарано време на открито помага на децата да растат щастливи и здрави. Стремежът на Кейт е да подчертае ползите за психическото и физическото благосъстояние, които носи природата.
Децата на принц Уилям и херцогиня Кейт - принц Джордж, принцеса Шарлот и принц Луи, вече се разходиха в градината. Снимки бяха публикувани в официалния профил на двореца Кенсингтън в Инстаграм.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
"Въз основа на горските площи, градината ще се опита да пресъздаде за възрастните усещането за чудо и магия, което са имали като малки деца", посочват от двореца Кенсингтън.
