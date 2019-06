//skin series// Our skin is our largest organ, and it's also an organ that has a large amount of stigma attached to it, especially for women. This series is focused on exploring women and their relationships with their skin. i) My skin has always been brown, but my relationship with it hasn't always been easy. If you'd met me when I was younger and asked me what it meant to be a beautiful woman, I would have said it meant to have fair skin. How could I not, I grew up in a society where 'Fair n Lovely' was considered a necessity. Even though my family never made me feel this way, I couldn't help but internalize the idea that fair = beautiful. I grew up believing that the colour of my skin made me ugly, I grew up being told that the colour of my skin made me unworthy. That embarrassment and shame in my skin affected the way I saw the world around me. Teachers would only choose light skinned kids for leading roles in plays, and classmates would openly make fun of those who had dark skin. Early on, having dark seemed to define what people thought I could and couldn't do. --@_namastebitches

A post shared by Anushka Kelkar (@browngirlgazin) on Feb 21, 2019 at 1:08am PST