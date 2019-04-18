Д ария Радионова е на 26-годишен модел и блогър от Русия. В началото на месеца тя събра погледа на лондончани с колата, която "разходи" из централните улици.
Колата на Дария струва 270 хил. паунда.
Возилото е покрито с 2 млн. кристала "Сваровски". За изработката на това бижу са били нужни два месеца и 700 часа работа. Всеки камък е поставен ръчно.
Екипът работел по 12 часа на ден, за да успее да сбъдне желанието на Радионова.
Това не е първият път, когато моделът покрива колите, които притежава, с кристали.
През 2017 плаща 150 хил. паунда за автомобил с един млн. кристала. Подарък, който си прави за Коледа.
През 2014, когато Дария е била само на 21 г., също обсипва колата си много блясък.
"Ако Брус Уейн беше жена, това най-вероятно щеше да е колата му", шегуват се по адрес на Дария и уникалното ѝ возило.
Вижте рускинята и колата ѝ бижу:
So you are telling me not to pay attention to #haters - OK, but when they say: “Hope you will die”, “hope you will crash”, “hope you will end up in hell”, “hope you will have cancer”....like comon guys is that normal? I think it’s over the limit.. just answer one question - Have I done anything that impacts your life? Definitely NO. Remember that karma is a beautiful thing. Some people can’t be happy for others success. I really think that the problem is not in me or my car, the problem is in the society in general. People are full of envy and negativity 🤦🏼♀😟 Sometimes I read your comments and think seriously......these people must be hurt big time to leave such stupid comments. At the end of the day your envy won’t make your life better or my life worse. Just ask yourself why are you leaving me nasty comments when you don’t even associate with me... I do appreciate the effort of you creating fake accounts just to write ME those nasty comments 😁🤣 but trust me they don’t really bother me...they only make me wonder how miserable some people are 😉 Peace ✌🏻 #hatersgonnahate
Дария споделя, че заради колата си е станала обект на зли коментари, реакции и много обиди. Някои дори са стигнали до там, че са пожелали смъртта ѝ.
В тази връзка рускинята пише, че вярва в кармата. Лошите думи по неин адрес не могат да ѝ повлияят, но е разбрала едно - хората са изпълнени с много завист и негативизъм.
They call me Boss lady 🤙🏼 And I love it 😁😎 There are so many haters out there as well, I just don’t understand WHY? Not that it affects me, but makes me laugh 😁 “These money should have gone to charity”, “her sugar daddy spoiled her”, “she is spending father’s money” and so on.....GOSH seriously???? I didn’t waste your money, I didn’t affect your life by encrusting this car - I just did it because I like it! I don’t have sugar daddy, I’m my own sugar daddy LOL and it’s such a cool feeling not to depend on anyone and do dirty things in order to get new things *yahhhhh 🙄🤭 I work hard myself, trying to do better and better. Before I felt like owning a Lambo is impossible, now I feel like owning a Bugatti is possible ✊🏻 Trust me that everything depends on the way you think. Think positively, give positive vibes, stop being a hater - start loving your life no matter what and you will see how your life will change! 🙏🏼🙌🏻 #justsaying
