Unveiled yesterday - a life-size model at #canterburymuseum in #Christchurch #newzealand based on fossil remains of a penguin found in NZ 60 million yrs ago. He’s 5.2 and weighed about 12 stone 🐧 He’d need a lot of 🐠 🐟 😳

A post shared by Gail Monahan (@nzhummingbird) on Aug 15, 2019 at 4:15am PDT