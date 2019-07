Céline is back in Paris and here she is looking fabulous this afternoon. ❤️ In other news BST Hyde Park stage times for Friday 5th July have been released and are as follows: 3:40pm - 4:10pm: Claire Richards 6:20pm - 7:30pm: Josh Groban 8:20pm - 10:25pm: Céline As always these times are subject to change. #celine #celinedion #celinedionfrance #celinedionparis #paris #france #parisfashionweek #parisfashionweek2019 #bsthydepark #london #hydepark #clairerichards #joshgroban

A post shared by Celine Dion Podcast (@celinedionpodcast) on Jun 27, 2019 at 9:28am PDT