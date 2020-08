Най-легендарните рокли от филмите, останали в историята

The most iconic pink dress in the world - Marilyn Monroe's 'Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend' dress from 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (1953), was designed by costumer designer William Travilla. Travilla and Monroe were frequent collaborators, having worked in 8 films together. The dress, is a satin strapless, floor-length "shocking pink" dress complemented by a pair of long opera length gloves, diamond jewellery by Harry Winston and satin stiletto heels by @ferragamo. The dress is decorated with a big bow stuffed with ostrich feathers and horsehair on the back, black satin lining on the inside and a belt.

