Members of a Brazilian conservation group found the body of a young humpback whale washed ashore on a remote forested island in the Amazon River in Brazil on Friday. Members of the group Bicho D'Água found the whale about 50 feet from shore after following vultures that were circling a mangrove on the island in the Amazon, Marajó Island. The humpback was about 26 feet long and had been dead for at least several days. During this time of the year, the whale should have already migrated thousands of miles to Antarctica. Scientists are examining the carcass to try to determine the cause of death 🇧🇷🐋 (📹: AP)

