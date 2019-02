Новите лица на модния подиум

I’m so excited to be on the cover of Vogue Brazil August Issue 😍 @luigiandiango I am so grateful to you two and inspired by your creativity. SO much love to you both, it was a dream come true ❤️❤️ Thank you guys @luigimurenu @erinparsonsmakeup @pedrosales_1 ✨✨

A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Jul 26, 2018 at 8:12am PDT