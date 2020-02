Несметните богатства на Николай II

101 years ago today the Russian Imperial Romanov family (Tsar Nicholas II, his wife Tsarina Alexandra and their five children Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia, and Alexei) we’re brutally murdered by Bolshevik Communists, thus putting to an end to more than 300 years of Romanov rule. Also killed were all those who chose to accompany the family into imprisonment, notably Eugene Botkin, Anna Demidova, Alexei Trupp and Ivan Kharitonov. - It’s sobering to consider that Communists are again on the rise throughout Western countries in the form of ANTIFA. ANTIFA are Anti-Western and Anti-Capitalist. It is inevitable, if not held to account by the media and political leaders, that groups such as ANTIFA will quickly become every bit as deadly as the Bolsheviks.

A post shared by myleslea (@myleslea) on Jul 16, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT