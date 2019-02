Did you know? In developing countries, goats and sheep are often the dairy animals of the poor because of the lower capital investment and production costs required, short pregnancies and milk supply in quantities that are suitable for immediate household consumption. ©FAO / 📷: @giulio_napolitano #goat #animal #livestock #SmallRuminants #sheep #milk #dairy #agriculture #market #GlobalGoals #goal2 #ZeroHunger #Ganadería #Животноводство #家畜 #الماشية #Pecuária #DesarrolloRural #РазвитиеСельскихРайонов #乡村发展 #DesenvolvimentoRural #UNFAO #家畜 #農村開発

