Едва ли на света има човек, който поне малко да не се разнежва от животни.
И ако сте фен на представителите на фауната и имате Инстаграм, ще бъде незаконно да не познавате доктор Ийвън Антин.
Спокойно, тази грешка е поправима, ето го:
Thank you @hesc_endangeredspeciescentre for letting little Mopane bully me during my visit 🐘😆! And thank you for taking such amazing care of your animals AND contributing to South Africa’s wildlife by releasing endangered animals back into the wild🙌🤩! FYI Mopane, this naughty 11 month old African Elephant, was found in the bush stranded & all alone and if he wasn’t rescued and cared for by @hesc_endangeredspeciescentre he certainly wouldn’t have survived. Now he’s a healthy young bloke with a big attitude and, as you can see, loves showing me who’s boss 🤣🤗💙. #elephant #southafrica #africa #wildlife #conservation #🐘 #❤️ #babyelephant
Той работи във ветеринарната болница в Таузънд Оукс, Калифорния, като специалността му е екзотични животни.
Sometimes #LessisMore ... I ❤️ my reptile patients including this vibrant diamond python 😍🐍 Working with exotics is quite different than our domesticated pets and I've learned over the years that the degree of "restraint" necessary for each patient really varies by individual temperament, not just a species' stereotypical behavior (i.e. Anacondas are labeled as aggressive when this is often not the case). - For example some snakes require 2-3+ people for handling related to diagnostics or treatments while others are very cooperative, requiring what I call the "less is more" technique for their handling. A huge part of working with animals and being able to communicate with them is feeling them out to help guide you in gaging what level of handling suits them best. - While discussing this individual snake's personality with his owner and gently handling him during my physical examination I learned that this snake was mellow and excessive restraint would create unnecessary stress and only make all of our lives more difficult. Hence, you see a freely moving python, tongue-flickering to learn it's environment and overall stress-free. - Important to note I only recommend handling snakes and exotics in this way for experienced professionals because it is riskier for obvious reasons-this python could easily turn around and bite me. Also important to note that unfortunately this "less is more" technique is not appropriate for many patients and the higher stress methods of restraint is necessary for me to do my job as their vet. - In the case of these "not so mellow" patients the pro's (my ability to diagnose & treat) outweigh the con's (incidental stress on the patient and vet staff) so it's necessary. I hope this makes sense to any of you that work with animals 🤔🤓 And have a wonderful weekend! FYI this python was receiving an ivermectin injection (anti-parasitic medication) to treat a minor infestation of mites. @conejovet
Секси ветеринарят има над милион последователи последователи в Инстаграм и един поглед върху акаунта му там дори изключва опцията да се защо.
Той е на 33 години, живее с кучето Хенри, кодаракът Уили, гущерът Матилда и ... годеницата си.
Hangin' with @hamlet_the_piggy and enjoying the sunshine🌞🐷. Potbelly pigs can make amazing pets but they def can be a handful too. My best advice to anyone considering getting one as a pet is to DO YOUR RESEARCH! It's SO important to know what you're getting into before getting a pet, especially less conventional pets🐰🐣🐢🐠🐀🐍🐭🦎🐖. And remember, many "micro" pigs still reach bodyweights of 60-70 or even well over 100 lbs! Have a great week😜🐽
А ние няма да губим повече време и ще ви покажем повече снимки с мъжа, заради когото ще си вземете куче:
