Хари и Меган: Занапред няма да ни виждате тук

П ринц Хари и съпругата му Меган ще обявят новия си бранд и благотворителна организация тази седмица в Инстаграм, съобщи "Дейли мейл", като се позовава на запознат с намеренията им източник.
Херцогът и херцогинята на Съсекс официално се оттеглят от задълженията си като високопоставени членове на британското кралско семейство и ще живеят като финансово независимо семейство.
"Казаха, че не искат фондация и проведоха разговори с експерти в САЩ и Канада за това как биха могли да постигнат целите си извън кралското семейство", споделил източникът пред в."Сън".
Според него двамата ще обяснят всичко с публикацията си в Инстаграм. Те ползват активното социалната мрежа и са сред най-популярните кралски особи в нея от създаването на акаунта си "СъсексРоял" преди година.
Вчера те се сбогуваха като кралски особи с последователите си в Инстаграм.
Занапред принц Хари и Меган вече няма да имат право да ползват марката "Съсекс Роял", след като напускат кралското семейство. Предстои да стане ясно какво ще е названието на профила им Инстаграм, както и на сайта им.
"Занапред няма да ни виждате тук, но работата продължава", написаха те в последното си съобщение от акаунта "СъсексРоял" в Инстаграм. "Благодарим ви за тази общност, за подкрепата, за вдъхновението и за споделеното желание за добро в света. Очакваме скоро да се свържем с вас отново. Бяхте чудесни! Дотогава се грижете за себе си и един за друг", написаха принц Хари и Меган в Инстаграм.
