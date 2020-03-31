Любопитно

Хари и Меган: Занапред няма да ни виждате тук

Херцогът и херцогинята на Съсекс официално се оттеглят от задълженията си като високопоставени членове на британското кралско семейство

Христо Боснев Христо Боснев

31 март 2020, 09:58, oбновена в 10:00
1

П ринц Хари и съпругата му Меган ще обявят новия си бранд и благотворителна организация тази седмица в Инстаграм, съобщи "Дейли мейл", като се позовава на запознат с намеренията им източник.

Херцогът и херцогинята на Съсекс официално се оттеглят от задълженията си като високопоставени членове на британското кралско семейство и ще живеят като финансово независимо семейство.

"Казаха, че не искат фондация и проведоха разговори с експерти в САЩ и Канада за това как биха могли да постигнат целите си извън кралското семейство", споделил източникът пред в."Сън".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Според него двамата ще обяснят всичко с публикацията си в Инстаграм. Те ползват активното социалната мрежа и са сред най-популярните кралски особи в нея от създаването на акаунта си "СъсексРоял" преди година.

Вчера те се сбогуваха като кралски особи с последователите си в Инстаграм.

Занапред принц Хари и Меган вече няма да имат право да ползват марката "Съсекс Роял", след като напускат кралското семейство. Предстои да стане ясно какво ще е названието на профила им Инстаграм, както и на сайта им.

"Занапред няма да ни виждате тук, но работата продължава", написаха те в последното си съобщение от акаунта "СъсексРоял" в Инстаграм. "Благодарим ви за тази общност, за подкрепата, за вдъхновението и за споделеното желание за добро в света. Очакваме скоро да се свържем с вас отново. Бяхте чудесни! Дотогава се грижете за себе си и един за друг", написаха принц Хари и Меган в Инстаграм.

В канала Royal News във Vbox7 може да видите още интересни видеа, свързани с кралските особи.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Редактор: Христо Боснев
Източник: БТА    
