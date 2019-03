Lake Volta, Ghana: the world's largest man-made lake sustains thousands of lives - but its fishing industry is too often built on the backs of vulnerable children. Most are younger than 10. Many are trafficked against their will. The overwhelming majority suffer abuse and work long hours in life-threatening conditions. Henry, a Compassion centre director, is fighting the practice. "We teach our young people about their rights and involve them in the trainings," he says. "We teach them to look out for each other and report to me any time they suspect a child would be trafficked or abused. I know that when these young people grow older, New Ningo will be free of child traffickers altogether." ______ 📸 @helenmanson / Compassion

