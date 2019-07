In preparation for the invasion, General Eisenhower and Air Chief Marshal Arthur Tedder order their air forces to continue to pound German positions and railroad links to the Normandy coast in effort to soften up defenses and disrupt transportation links in the region. As part of Operation Bodyguard however, in order to maintain the illusion that the main attack was not to come at Normandy but rather further North up the coast, they concentrated bombings around Pas de Calais. They also underwent Operation Fortitude (which had been ongoing since March), a deception campaign involving the creation of a phantom “Ghost Army” in Southeastern Britain where they stationed inflatable tanks, trucks, ships and landing craft all to fool German intelligence into thinking a major assault would come across the most narrow point of the English Channel toward Calais. They then played fake truck sounds and underwent fake drilling for missions. Eisenhower also made it look as if this massive phantom force was under the overall command of General Patton, America’s best offensive General (who had been sidelined for slapping a soldier during the Italian Campaign). These factors caused German high command to order most of their defensive effort and ground troops in and around Pas de Calais, leaving Normandy less defended. Field Marshal Gerd von Rundstedt also intercepted a radio transmission suggesting that stormy weather would cause the postponement of the invasion until later that month. Both the deception measures as well as the preliminary bombings helped to fool the Germans and very much assisted in the success of the invasion to come a few days later. #ghostarmy #operationbodyguard #wwii #wwiihistory #worldwars

