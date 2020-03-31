Любопитно

Риана провокира с нова фотосесия за "Вог"

Звездата се снима за обложката на изданието, но също така даде голямо интервю, в което споделя плановете си за бъдещето

Христо Боснев

31 март 2020, 11:54
0

32-годишната певица Риана е новата звезда на майския номер на британското списание Vogue.

Звездата се снима за обложката на изданието, но също така даде голямо интервю, в което споделя плановете си за бъдещето.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

На обложката певицата е заснета в дюраг – бандана, която символизира културата на чернокожите. Първоначално тя е носена от тъмнокожите роби и представителите на нисшата класа, но постепенно дюраг са започнали да носят за запазването на прическите, а по-късно и като моден аксесоар. Певицата е първият човек, който се е снимал за списанието в дюраг. Автор на снимката е Стивън Клайн.

Обложката има два варианта.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

На първия Риана е снимана в бели тонове, а във втория – в тъмни. Единственото, което не е променено, е цветът на аксесоара. На една от обложките на лицето на звездата е написана думата „истина“.

В интервюто Риана разказва за стереотипите в обществото, с които ѝ се налага да се сблъска.

За семейството и бъдещето

"Знам, че искам да живея по друг начин. И основната разлика на този нов живот ще бъдат децата. След 10 години ще имам деца – три или четири."

За стереотипите

"Виждам как обществото осъжда жените, казвайки нещо от типа „Ти правиш всичко погрешно…“ То ви омаловажава като майка, ако вашите деца нямат баща. Но единственото, което има значение – това е щастието, това е здравите отношения между родителите и децата. Единственото, което може истински да възпита децата, е любовта. Ако не срещна подходящия човек, ще ги отгледам сама."

За предстоящия албум

"Сега не мога да кажа, кога следващият албум ще излезе, но активно работя. Не искам моите албуми да бъдат еднакви. Никакви правила и формати. Просто добра музика, и ако я чувствам, веднага я правя."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Редактор: Христо Боснев
Източник: БГНЕС    
