Риана провокира с нова фотосесия за "Вог"

@BadGalRiri stars on the second of two special covers for the May 2020 issue – debuting the first durag on a cover of #BritishVogue. From sparking a beauty revolution with her billion-dollar @FentyBeauty empire to orchestrating industry-defining, inclusive catwalks, Rihanna shows no signs of stopping. Read the full interview with @AfuaHirsch – where they discuss music, fashion and how many children she sees herself having over red wine – at the link in bio now. #Rihanna wears a jacket by @MaisonMargiela Artisanal by @JGalliano, a @SavageXFenty lace body, a @StephenJonesMillinery durag and necklaces by @ChromeHeartsOfficial and @LauraCJewelry. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:15am PDT