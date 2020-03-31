Риана провокира с нова фотосесия за "Вог"

32-годишната певица Риана е новата звезда на майския номер на британското списание Vogue.
Звездата се снима за обложката на изданието, но също така даде голямо интервю, в което споделя плановете си за бъдещето.
@BadGalRiri stars on the second of two special covers for the May 2020 issue – debuting the first durag on a cover of #BritishVogue. From sparking a beauty revolution with her billion-dollar @FentyBeauty empire to orchestrating industry-defining, inclusive catwalks, Rihanna shows no signs of stopping. Read the full interview with @AfuaHirsch – where they discuss music, fashion and how many children she sees herself having over red wine – at the link in bio now. #Rihanna wears a jacket by @MaisonMargiela Artisanal by @JGalliano, a @SavageXFenty lace body, a @StephenJonesMillinery durag and necklaces by @ChromeHeartsOfficial and @LauraCJewelry. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.
На обложката певицата е заснета в дюраг – бандана, която символизира културата на чернокожите. Първоначално тя е носена от тъмнокожите роби и представителите на нисшата класа, но постепенно дюраг са започнали да носят за запазването на прическите, а по-късно и като моден аксесоар. Певицата е първият човек, който се е снимал за списанието в дюраг. Автор на снимката е Стивън Клайн.
Обложката има два варианта.
The May 2020 issue of British Vogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn’t imagine a better cover star than @BadGalRiri, an advocate for tolerance whose rallying cry has redefined every industry she’s turned her hand to, and whose generous spirit saw her make a $5 million donation to fight Covid-19 with her @ClaraLionelFdn earlier this month. In the new issue the multi-hyphenate talks to @AfuaHirsch about her forthcoming album, her desire to become a mother and why she won’t be pinned down. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April, and read the full interview now at the link in bio. #Rihanna wears all @Burberry by @RiccardoTisci17 and a @StephenJonesMillinery durag. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.
На първия Риана е снимана в бели тонове, а във втория – в тъмни. Единственото, което не е променено, е цветът на аксесоара. На една от обложките на лицето на звездата е написана думата „истина“.
В интервюто Риана разказва за стереотипите в обществото, с които ѝ се налага да се сблъска.
За семейството и бъдещето
"Знам, че искам да живея по друг начин. И основната разлика на този нов живот ще бъдат децата. След 10 години ще имам деца – три или четири."
За стереотипите
"Виждам как обществото осъжда жените, казвайки нещо от типа „Ти правиш всичко погрешно…“ То ви омаловажава като майка, ако вашите деца нямат баща. Но единственото, което има значение – това е щастието, това е здравите отношения между родителите и децата. Единственото, което може истински да възпита децата, е любовта. Ако не срещна подходящия човек, ще ги отгледам сама."
За предстоящия албум
"Сега не мога да кажа, кога следващият албум ще излезе, но активно работя. Не искам моите албуми да бъдат еднакви. Никакви правила и формати. Просто добра музика, и ако я чувствам, веднага я правя."
“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.” Poised to release a long anticipated new album, and with the continued success of “the Fenty effect”, #Rihanna’s work ethic is akin to a force of nature. In the new issue, the businesswoman tells @AfuaHirsch about managing her work-life balance and how she’s been “aggressively working on music”. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April, and read the full interview now at the link in bio. #Rihanna wears all @RafSimons. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.
