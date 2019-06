I am so thrilled and honored to be receiving the Fashion Icon Award on December 2nd at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London. After 30+ years of working in the fashion industry and learning it from all different perspectives, to traveling the world and finding my life’s purpose in activism, it is so special for me to be back in London to receive such an incredible acknowledgment for my life’s work. Thank you to every single person who has been a part of my journey since day one. And to the @britishfashioncouncil, thank you for this honor. I can’t wait to see you again in December, London ♥️ 🇬🇧🇯🇲#FashionAwards #BRIXTONBABY

