Some comfort at last.⁣ ⁣ Siblings (left to right) Jesús,10, Dayana Méndez, 5, and Darwin Méndez, 3, play in their tent at the Integrated Assistance Centre, in Maicao in Colombia. ⁣ ⁣ The children and their mother, 28-year-old asylum-seeker, María Moreno Gonzalez, belong to the Wayuu indigenous group.⁣ ⁣ The centre hosts Venezuelan refugees and migrants, Colombian returnees and the bi-national indigenous Wayuu population. The centre currently provides 350 highly vulnerable people with shelter, food, legal assistance, activities for children, medical assessments and psychosocial support. ⁣ ⁣ Photo: UNHCR/Andrew McConnell⁣ ⁣ #Colombia #Venezuela #asylum #children #family

A post shared by UN Refugee Agency (@refugees) on Jul 8, 2019 at 6:32am PDT