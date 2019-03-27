Т рансформиращите ефекти на грима винаги са впечатляващи, още повече в Холивуд.
Все по-често обаче звездите ни изненадват с естествен външен вид.
През февруари Салма Хаейк стана истинска сензация в мрежата с абсолютно натуралното си селфи.
52-годишната темпераментна актриса не се поколеба да се снима такава, каквото я познават нейните най-близки хора - с побелели коси и без капка грим.
Звездата от "Бандитки" сподели, че не си пада по това да се преструва на по-млада.
Още една почитателка на снимките без грим е София Вергара.
Сексапилната актриса не се страхува да бъде видяна в не най-перфектната си форма.
Вижте още кои звезди над 40 не се притесняват да се покажат без никакъв макиаж:
Крис Дженър, 63 г.
Хайди Клум, 45 г.
Салма Хайек, 52 г.
Пенелопе Круз, 44 г.
Трейси Елис Рос, 45 г.
Дрю Баримор, 44 г.
#holidayawareweek @aspca this is my Douglas. He is a rescue from the San Fernando Valley. With all fires and floods and tragedy that have changed the lives of people overnight in our country, many people have pets that are family members as well. Animals need us too. I am putting this in here because I support this amazing organization and they need all the resources they can get, from a year of such difficulty and overwhelming disasters. Please give any time or money you can give to help take care of our pets. They take care of us right back!
Шакира, 42 г.
Ева Лонгория, 44 г.
Камерън Диас, 46 г.
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
Тайра Банкс, 45 г.
Мадона, 60 г.
Синди Крауфорд, 53 г.
Следете ни навсякъде и по всяко време с мобилното приложение на Vesti.bg. Можете да го изтеглите от Google Play и AppStore.
За още любопитни новини и любопитно съдържание от Vesti.bg последвайте страницата ни в Instagram.
* Моля, коментирайте конкретната статия и използвайте кирилица! Не се толерират мнения с обидно или нецензурно съдържание, на верска или етническа основа, както и написани само с главни букви!