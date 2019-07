Case 701, file 1241d: It's a beautiful day today in #Fabijoniškės in the northern part of #Vilnius, 24 degrees Celsius and radiation levels of 42 nanosieverts per hour. Fabijoniškės neighborhood was built starting in late1980s in style common for the whole Soviet Union. That's why it became the production site of the HBO miniseries "Chernobyl" during filming in 2018, where the town was used to portray the city of #Pripyat. This and the Lithuanian Film Tax Incentive allowing film productions save up to 30% of their budget through a tax rebate. The more you know, comrades! #chernobylhbo #whatisthecostoflies #fabeyonce

