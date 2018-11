It’s a party time 🎉 My flower 🌸 @aviacastroworld is with mama’s dress (look in my insta story me turning 1year😂) Thank you to @bestbabybg for the amazing decoration 🎀 Wearing @ohpolly 💕

A post shared by Yanita Yancheva (@yanitayancheva) on Aug 25, 2018 at 5:25am PDT