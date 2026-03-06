Русия и Украйна извършиха размяна на 300 военнопленници

Р усия и Украйна си размениха по още 300 военнопленници, съобщи руското министерство на отбраната, цитирано от държавни медии.
❤️🩹Tired, exhausted, but alive! Another 300 Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity.— War and Politics 24 (@warpolitics24) March 6, 2026
💭"This is the first stage of the exchange we agreed upon during the Geneva negotiations. We are grateful to U.S. President Donald #Trump, his administration, as well as Steve… pic.twitter.com/fniHmp4y7R
САЩ и Обединените арабски емирства са действали като посредници при размяната, посочва още министерството.
300 more soldiers are coming home from— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 6, 2026
Russian captivity pic.twitter.com/h6ijLx2M3t
От ведомството уточняват, че освободените руски военнопленници се намират в момента в Беларус, където получават необходимата медицинска и психологическа помощ, след което ще бъдат прехвърлени в Русия, за по-нататъшно лечение и рехабилитация, отбелязва ТАСС.
GREAT NEWS 💙💛— Angelica Shalagina🇺🇦 (@angelshalagina) March 6, 2026
❗️Another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from russian captivity, - Zelenskyy
Most of them were in captivity for over a year, some - since 2022.
Welcome home ❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/0WyFY7yyw4
Русия и Украйна си размениха вчера по 200 военнопленници, припомня Ройтерс.
Only fair to show "the other side of the fence"— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) March 6, 2026
Released Russian POWs after the exchange in Belarus.
Incidentally, before this week's prisoner swap, Ukraine says it was holding a record number of POWs and having to expand detention camps. pic.twitter.com/OLRsRrchk5