Русия и Украйна извършиха размяна на 300 военнопленници

Р усия и Украйна си размениха по още 300 военнопленници, съобщи руското министерство на отбраната, цитирано от държавни медии.

❤️‍🩹Tired, exhausted, but alive! Another 300 Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity.



💭"This is the first stage of the exchange we agreed upon during the Geneva negotiations. We are grateful to U.S. President Donald #Trump, his administration, as well as Steve… pic.twitter.com/fniHmp4y7R — War and Politics 24 (@warpolitics24) March 6, 2026

САЩ и Обединените арабски емирства са действали като посредници при размяната, посочва още министерството.

300 more soldiers are coming home from

Russian captivity pic.twitter.com/h6ijLx2M3t — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 6, 2026

От ведомството уточняват, че освободените руски военнопленници се намират в момента в Беларус, където получават необходимата медицинска и психологическа помощ, след което ще бъдат прехвърлени в Русия, за по-нататъшно лечение и рехабилитация, отбелязва ТАСС.

GREAT NEWS 💙💛



❗️Another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning home from russian captivity, - Zelenskyy



Most of them were in captivity for over a year, some - since 2022.



Welcome home ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/0WyFY7yyw4 — Angelica Shalagina🇺🇦 (@angelshalagina) March 6, 2026

Русия и Украйна си размениха вчера по 200 военнопленници, припомня Ройтерс.