Русия и Украйна извършиха размяна на 300 военнопленници

САЩ и Обединените арабски емирства са действали като посредници при размяната

6 март 2026, 13:39
Русия и Украйна извършиха размяна на 300 военнопленници
Източник: БТА

Р усия и Украйна си размениха по още 300 военнопленници, съобщи руското министерство на отбраната, цитирано от държавни медии.

САЩ и Обединените арабски емирства са действали като посредници при размяната, посочва още министерството.

От ведомството уточняват, че освободените руски военнопленници се намират в момента в Беларус, където получават необходимата медицинска и психологическа помощ, след което ще бъдат прехвърлени в Русия, за по-нататъшно лечение и рехабилитация, отбелязва ТАСС.

Русия и Украйна си размениха вчера по 200 военнопленници, припомня Ройтерс.

Източник: БТА, Николай Джамбазов    
Малена Замфирова може да има увреждане на гръбнака
Малена Замфирова може да има увреждане на гръбнака

Преди 18 часа
Тръмп обяви, че сменя вътрешния си министър
Тръмп обяви, че сменя вътрешния си министър

Преди 16 часа
Никушор Дан: Няма да скърбим за Ислямска република Иран
Никушор Дан: Няма да скърбим за Ислямска република Иран

Преди 14 часа
Иран твърди, че е ударил самолетоносач на САЩ
Иран твърди, че е ударил самолетоносач на САЩ

Преди 16 часа
