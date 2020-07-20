Любопитно

Момче спаси сестра си от куче, актьорите от "Отмъстителите": Ти си герой

За случилото се Бриджър казва само едно: "Ако някой трябваше да умре, реших, че трябва да съм аз"

20 юли 2020, 08:53, oбновена в 09:18
0

В последните дни в социалните мрежи една новина стана изключително популярна.

Става дума за 6-годишният Бриджър Уокър от Уайоминг, който се жертва, за да спаси по-малката си сестричка, която е била нападната от куче. 

Момченцето се втурнало да помогне на 4-годишната си сестра, когато видял, че кучето я напада. Момченцето успял да спаси сестра си.

За щастие и двамата са живи, но кучето ранило лицето на Бриджър, наложило се да му направят 90 шева, пишат от CNN. 

За случилото се Бриджър казва само едно: 

"Ако някой трябваше да умре, реших, че трябва да съм аз". 

За героичната постъпка на Бриджър разказа неговата леля в Instagram.

След като леля му сподели историята, малкият герой се превърна в интернет сензация.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Тази история успя да привлече вниманието дори на актьорите от поредица "Отмъстителите" и киновселената на Marvel. 

Бриджър получи поздрави от актьорите Роби Амел и Грант Гъстин от "Светкавицата" и Бри Ларсън.

Актьорът Марк Ръфало, който изпълнява ролята на Хълк, написа, че Бриджър е по-голям мъж от повечето, които той познава. 

Вероятно най-приятната изненада дойде от актьора Крис Евънс, най-известен с ролята на Капитан Америка. 

Той не само поздрави момчето, но и му обеща да му изпрати оригинален щит на Капитан Америка, използван във филмите. Семейството на Бриджър пусна видео, в което се вижда реакцията на момчето, когато научава новината: 

Във видеото Евънс казва: 

"Приятел, ти си герой и това, което си направил е изключително смело. Сестра ти е късметлийка, че има такъв брат. Родителите ти сигурно много се гордеят с теб. Продължавай да си такъв, защото се нуждаем от хора като теб. Дръж се. Знам, че възстановяването ще е трудно, но от това, което видях, едва ли има много неща, които могат да те спрат." 

Към поздравите се включи и друга голяма звезда – Крис Хемсуърт, който също е изумен от постъпката на 6-годишният герой.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When I initially posted a week ago, I never would have anticipated the response we‘ve received. I, honestly, expected—at best—a signed postcard from one of the Avengers. And, well, here we are. We’ve received tens of thousands of messages and are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love Bridger has received. Although we haven’t had the time or manpower to respond to every post or video, please, know that we are seeing them. If there are words adequate enough to express our gratitude, I do not know them. Thank you for the words of encouragement. Thank you for the rock pictures. Thank you for the artwork and songs. Thank you for honoring Bridger by donating to @mission_22, @ourrescue, and @wwp. We look forward to sharing with you some of those things that have made Bridger smile this week. In the future we also hope to share some of the words and stories you have shared with us to strengthen and uplift our family. We have all been touched by the power of one story and hope you can continue to make a difference in your communities and to have a positive impact as you love and serve those around you. Credit for photos in order that they appear: @angelofrance @bosslogic @alicecurley

A post shared by Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) on

Още интересни видеа вижте в канала на Vbox7 kinofenove. 

