Момче спаси сестра си от куче, актьорите от "Отмъстителите": Ти си герой

В последните дни в социалните мрежи една новина стана изключително популярна.
Става дума за 6-годишният Бриджър Уокър от Уайоминг, който се жертва, за да спаси по-малката си сестричка, която е била нападната от куче.
Момченцето се втурнало да помогне на 4-годишната си сестра, когато видял, че кучето я напада. Момченцето успял да спаси сестра си.
За щастие и двамата са живи, но кучето ранило лицето на Бриджър, наложило се да му направят 90 шева, пишат от CNN.
За случилото се Бриджър казва само едно:
"Ако някой трябваше да умре, реших, че трябва да съм аз".
За героичната постъпка на Бриджър разказа неговата леля в Instagram.
След като леля му сподели историята, малкият герой се превърна в интернет сензация.
Тази история успя да привлече вниманието дори на актьорите от поредица "Отмъстителите" и киновселената на Marvel.
Бриджър получи поздрави от актьорите Роби Амел и Грант Гъстин от "Светкавицата" и Бри Ларсън.
Актьорът Марк Ръфало, който изпълнява ролята на Хълк, написа, че Бриджър е по-голям мъж от повечето, които той познава.
Вероятно най-приятната изненада дойде от актьора Крис Евънс, най-известен с ролята на Капитан Америка.
Той не само поздрави момчето, но и му обеща да му изпрати оригинален щит на Капитан Америка, използван във филмите. Семейството на Бриджър пусна видео, в което се вижда реакцията на момчето, когато научава новината:
Във видеото Евънс казва:
"Приятел, ти си герой и това, което си направил е изключително смело. Сестра ти е късметлийка, че има такъв брат. Родителите ти сигурно много се гордеят с теб. Продължавай да си такъв, защото се нуждаем от хора като теб. Дръж се. Знам, че възстановяването ще е трудно, но от това, което видях, едва ли има много неща, които могат да те спрат."
Към поздравите се включи и друга голяма звезда – Крис Хемсуърт, който също е изумен от постъпката на 6-годишният герой.
