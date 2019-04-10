С едмица след като сподели, че е бременна за пети път, но има опасност за живота на бебето, Хилария Болдуин направи спонтанен аборт.
Съпругата на актьора Алек Болдуин съобщи новината в профила си в Инстаграм.
"Днес бебето нямаше пулс. Всичко свърши...но чудесни и силни сърца бият тук до мен. Обградена съм с толкова много любов. Чувствам се късметлийка", написа Хилария в социалната мрежа и публикува снимка със съпруга си и четирите им деца.
There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you 💜
Болдуин благодари на всички, които са я подкрепили в този труден момент и са споделили своите лични истории.
Преди няколко дни тя публикува откровено признание в социалната мрежа, че е бременна в третия месец, но има вероятност да изгуби бебето.
"Смятам, че е важно да казваме истината…защото работата ми е да окуражавам хората да бъдат истински и открити. Освен това, не се срамувам от това, което ми се случва в момента. Искам да помогна на обществото да приеме спонтанния аборт като нещо нормално, а не тема табу", написа Хилария.
I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand. So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult. I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting. In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.
Алек и Хилария Болдуин имат четири деца –
Кармен Габриела Болдуин, Ромео Алехандро Дейвид Болдуин, Леонардо Анхел Чарлс Болдуин и Рафаел Томас Болдуин.
The only time we could have a little birthday celebration today for daddy’s birthday today was to visit him at work @jimmyfallon ! So we made a party in his dressing room 😂! Thank you @shumcake for the yummy cake...and for giving us superpowers 🦸🏻♂️🦸🏻♀️🦹🏼♀️🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️🦸🏼♂️
Актьорът има и 23-годишна дъщеря от предишния си брак с Ким Бейсингър.
