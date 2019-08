This month marks 20 years since my debut album, Christina Aguilera, was released. In its honor, I’m so excited to announce that I am releasing xxtra special versions digitally and at my store and more on August 23rd! The pre-sale begins today. Link is in my bio! Over the next few weeks, I’ll be reliving the memories from this time period. Share your memories too with the hashtag #xxtina too so I can see and share! None of this would have been possible without your love and I am so grateful. ❤️ Xoxo

