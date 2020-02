Тя е млада и създаде уникален малък дом с двете си ръце

Sleeping loft floor in and roof structure finished!! Main frame is pretty much finished which is amazing!! We’ve smashed it! Thanks to everyone that’s helped so far! ❤️❤️❤️ #tinyhouse #tinyhousemovement #tinyhouseliving #tinyhousebuild #livingbiginatinyhouse #selfbuild #wip #sustainablearchitecture #ecobuild #timberframe

A post shared by Flo’s Tiny House (@flostinyhouse) on Feb 25, 2018 at 10:31am PST