Мъж преобрази стара каравана в малък дом (СНИМКИ)

This airstream has been beautifully renovated into a modern and stylish tiny home for full time living and travel. Check it out now! ❤️ Link in story. . . . . . #livingbiginatinyhouse #tinyhouse #tinyhome #airstream #caravan #architecture #design #homeonwheels #alternativeliving #ontheroad #airstreamrenovation #airstreamlife #livingbig

A post shared by Living Big In A Tiny House (@livingbiginatinyhouse) on Nov 30, 2019 at 10:05am PST