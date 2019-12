Жена трансформира стари вагони в уникален дом

This weeks episode is now live on YouTube! 🚋 See how this old railway carriage was converted into a stunning off the grid home. ❤️ . . . . #livingbiginatinyhouse #carriage #carriagehouse #smallhome #smallhouse #tinyhouse #offthegrid #offgrid #simplelife #alternativeliving

A post shared by Living Big In A Tiny House (@livingbiginatinyhouse) on Jul 5, 2018 at 11:37am PDT