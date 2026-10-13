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Тръмп поиска оставката на посланичката на САЩ в Гърция, тя я подаде

Нейното отстраняване идва след съобщения, че тя е искала пари в замяна на осигуряване на достъп до фигури от администрацията, преди да бъде утвърдена на поста

Надежда Неменски Надежда Неменски

13 октомври 2026, 17:17
Тръмп поиска оставката на посланичката на САЩ в Гърция, тя я подаде
Кимбърли Гилфойл, посланик на САЩ в Гърция   
Източник: GettyImages

Б елият дом поиска от Кимбърли Гилфойл да подаде оставка от поста си като посланик на САЩ в Гърция след поредица от доклади за предполагаеми нарушения, заяви във вторник новият прессекретар.

„Поискахме оставката на посланик Гилфойл“, каза Кейти Захария по време на първия си брифинг за пресата. „Тя беше чудесна част от екипа и ѝ пожелаваме успех“, добави Захария, цитирана от Си Ен Ен (CNN).

Гилфойл подаде оставка днес след твърдения за неподходящо поведение, но заяви, че „ще се защитава решително“, предаде „Асошиейтед прес“.

Тя отрече днес да е извършила нещо неправилно и добави, че е била горда да представлява „най-великата страна в историята на света“ в Атина.

Гилфойл, която е бивш телевизионен водещ във „Фокс Нюз“ и бивш прокурор в Калифорния, заемаше поста посланик на САЩ в Гърция в продължение на по-малко от година. Тя посочи в днешната си публикация, че мандатът ѝ е бил „чест за цял живот“.

„Моята благодарност и уважение към президента Тръмп и държавния секретар Рубио остават непоколебими. Гордея се с това, което постигнахме заедно, и винаги ще бъда лоялен поддръжник на президента Тръмп и неговата мисия "Да направим Америка велика отново“, подчерта тя.

„Тези обвинения са неверни и възнамерявам решително да защитавам името си, репутацията си и почтеността си“, добави Гилфойл в X.

Тръмп обмисля да уволни бивша годеница на сина си, която назначи като посланик

Нейното отстраняване идва след съобщения, че тя е искала пари в замяна на осигуряване на достъп до фигури от администрацията, преди да бъде утвърдена на поста, приемала е пищни подаръци като посланик и е довеждала лобист на гръцка строителна компания на официални срещи.

Адвокатите на Гилфойл отрекоха обвиненията за искане на пари и заявиха, че информациите за нейните пътувания са подвеждащи, като добавиха, че тя е спазила федералните изисквания за подаръци и отчетност.

Редактор: Надежда Неменски
Източник: CNN, AP    
Кимбърли Гилфойл оставка посланик на САЩ Гърция Белият дом скандал обвинения нарушения лобизъм корупция
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