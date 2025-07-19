Бедствие в Южна Корея: Над 7000 евакуирани и жертви, рекордни валежи

Н ад седем хиляди души са били евакуирани в Южна Корея заради проливните дъждове, които се изливат в страната четвърти ден поред, предаде Ройтерс.
Climate disaster: Every day there's a least one somewhere on Earth— ˶˃ NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) July 19, 2025
Death toll grows from torrential rains in South Korea with thousands unable to return home
Four people have died and two are missing after four days of heavy rain as authorities warn...
Цели стада добитък стоят във вода, описва световната агенция. Четирима души са загинали, а втори човек е обявен за изчезнал.
Към 6:00 ч. местно време тази сутрин (0:00 ч. бълг. време) 2816 души от над седемте хиляди евакуирани тази седмица все още не могат да се завърнат в домовете си, посочва Ройтерс.
🚨 Severe Flooding in South Korea (Gwangju & South Chungcheong):— Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) July 18, 2025
Over 400 mm of rainfall, with more expected tonight.
2 dead, over 1,000 evacuated
Landslide alert raised to highest level
403 schools closed, 166 damaged
87 roads & 38 buildings flooded#SouthKorea #Rain pic.twitter.com/MWjD35yNJC
В южната част на страната дъждът е достигнал рекордните 500 милиметра, допълва агенцията.