Бедствие в Южна Корея: Над 7000 евакуирани и жертви, рекордни валежи

В южната част на страната дъждът е достигнал рекордните 500 милиметра

19 юли 2025, 08:31
Австралия достави танкове "Ейбрамс" на Украйна за 245 млн. долара
Израел и Сирия се споразумяха за примирие след намеса на САЩ
САЩ: Още 10 заложници от Газа ще бъдат освободени скоро
ВСУ се укрепиха в Покровск, отблъснаха руски атаки

Тръмп отново заплаши БРИКС с мита
Напрежението расте: Хусите изстреляха ракета към Израел
Десетки дронове атакуваха Москва и Одеса

Н ад седем хиляди души са били евакуирани в Южна Корея заради проливните дъждове, които се изливат в страната четвърти ден поред, предаде Ройтерс.

Цели стада добитък стоят във вода, описва световната агенция. Четирима души са загинали, а втори човек е обявен за изчезнал.

Към 6:00 ч. местно време тази сутрин (0:00 ч. бълг. време) 2816 души от над седемте хиляди евакуирани тази седмица все още не могат да се завърнат в домовете си, посочва Ройтерс.

В южната част на страната дъждът е достигнал рекордните 500 милиметра, допълва агенцията.

Източник: БТА, Иво Тасев    
Южна Корея Проливни дъждове Евакуация Жертви Наводнения Изчезнали Добитък Природни бедствия Рекордни валежи Бедствие
Има ли следа от черния леопард във Варненско?

Откриха тялото на лекарка, изчезнала преди 6 месеца в Алпите

Десетки дронове атакуваха Москва и Одеса

Експерт: С приемането ни в еврозоната цените на имотите ще се успокоят

8 признака, че котката не ви харесва и как да промените това

България отговори на обвиненията на Русия: Хибридна атака

Преди 14 часа
България чества 188 години от рождението на Апостола на свободата

Преди 10 часа
Шофьорите вече не могат да откажат тест за алкохол и наркотици

Преди 13 часа
Медведев се озлоби: Ще засилим ударите срещу т. нар. Украйна

Преди 11 часа

САЩ наложи визови ограничения на бразилски съдия заради Болсонаро

Празник е! Честит имен ден на дамите с името Макрина!

Може ли Доналд Тръмп да уволни председателя на Федералния резерв Джером Пауъл?

19 юли: Роден е човекът казал: „Аз съм се венчал за България“

Какво време ни очаква през уикенда

Който използва AI е смятан за по-глупав и мързелив

Депутатите увеличиха наказанията за престъпления срещу животни

"Билд": Настъплението на Русия се ускорява

Спират „Късното шоу на Стивън Колбер“

Близки и приятели се сбогуваха с Иво Христов

Кремъл: Русия има имунитет към санкциите

Взрив в център за шерифи в Лос Анджелис, има загинали

Приеха изменения в Наказателния кодекс за клеветата и тероризма

Нова обществена поръчка за храна в община Варна

Протести в София и Варна в подкрепа на Коцев

Папата говори с Нетаняху, който се извини

