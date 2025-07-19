Бедствие в Южна Корея: Над 7000 евакуирани и жертви, рекордни валежи

Н ад седем хиляди души са били евакуирани в Южна Корея заради проливните дъждове, които се изливат в страната четвърти ден поред, предаде Ройтерс.

Climate disaster: Every day there's a least one somewhere on Earth



Death toll grows from torrential rains in South Korea with thousands unable to return home



Four people have died and two are missing after four days of heavy rain as authorities warn...

1/2 pic.twitter.com/umqTOcAdmI — ˶˃ NewsCat 📰🗞️NO DMs˂˶ (@typocatCAv2) July 19, 2025

Цели стада добитък стоят във вода, описва световната агенция. Четирима души са загинали, а втори човек е обявен за изчезнал.

Death toll grows from torrential rains in South Korea with thousands unable to return home



Four people have died and two are missing after four days of heavy rain as authorities warn of landslides and floodinghttps://t.co/j4bZmBjG6Q — fusion (@__fusion) July 19, 2025

Към 6:00 ч. местно време тази сутрин (0:00 ч. бълг. време) 2816 души от над седемте хиляди евакуирани тази седмица все още не могат да се завърнат в домовете си, посочва Ройтерс.

🚨 Severe Flooding in South Korea (Gwangju & South Chungcheong):



Over 400 mm of rainfall, with more expected tonight.



2 dead, over 1,000 evacuated



Landslide alert raised to highest level



403 schools closed, 166 damaged



87 roads & 38 buildings flooded#SouthKorea #Rain pic.twitter.com/MWjD35yNJC — Eyes on the Globe (@eyes_globe) July 18, 2025

В южната част на страната дъждът е достигнал рекордните 500 милиметра, допълва агенцията.