Анди Бърнам и Володимир Зеленски с нов разговор за натиска върху Русия

Б ританският премиер Анди Бърнам и украинският президент Володимир Зеленски разговаряха по телефона днес и обсъдиха значението на засилването на натиска върху Русия. Двамата са се договорили да се срещнат лично през следващите дни, съобщи говорител на „Даунинг стрийт“, предаде Ройтерс.

A very good and timely conversation with UK Prime Minister @AndyBurnham. Thank you for the support and for your condolences to all those who have lost loved ones because of Russian attacks. I briefed the Prime Minister on such Russian strikes that have continued unabated throughout the day today against various Ukrainian cities – aerial bombs, “shaheds,” ballistic missiles. Air defense is, of course, the first priority. And, importantly, there should be real decisions to protect lives in Ukraine and to support our joint work in Europe for security. British leadership is always significant, and it matters that the UK will continue to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia for its escalation. We discussed this and what could truly help diplomacy work. We are preparing the right joint steps and a meeting. Thank you.