Н якога питали ли сте се как бихте изглеждали като герой от Grand Theft Auto? На фона на еуфорията около GTA 6 социалните мрежи буквално преливат от кадри, генерирани с изкуствен интелект, които превръщат обикновените селфита в неонови постери в духа на Вайс Сити.

Палми по крайбрежието, лъскави спортни автомобили, наситени контрасти и характерната композиция на емблематичната поредица - всичко това само за минути, без нужда от сложни графични програми или талант за рисуване.

Какво прави „GTA ефекта“ толкова разпознаваем?

Визуалният почерк на Rockstar се отличава с плътни контури, наситени залези, ярки неонови надписи и оживена крайбрежна атмосфера. Днешната вълна от обработки заимства точно тази естетика - независимо дали става дума за класическия илюстриран вид на обложките или за по-реалистичния стил на кадри от самата игра - и я вплита върху реалното лице на потребителя.

Gpt image 2.0 on chatGPT Prompt: Create an ultra-realistic, highly detailed cinematic video-game poster inspired by Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), set in the glamorous, dangerous, neon-lit streets of Vice City during a spectacular pink and orange sunset. MAIN MALE CHARACTER — USE MY REFERENCE PHOTO: Use the uploaded reference photograph as the exact facial identity and appearance reference for the main male protagonist. Preserve his recognizable facial features, naturally messy voluminous dark-brown hair, black round eyeglasses, light beard and stubble, and overall facial structure. He is positioned prominently in the foreground, sitting confidently on the hood of a luxurious black sports car. He wears a stylish black tropical palm-print shirt over a white fitted T-shirt, a silver cross necklace, a premium wristwatch, and dark trousers. His expression is calm, mysterious, and confident, looking directly toward the camera. FEMALE CO-PROTAGONIST — BESIDE HIM: Add a beautiful, stylish adult female character sitting closely beside the male protagonist on the sports car. She has long, naturally wavy dark-brown hair, expressive eyes, elegant facial features, subtle makeup, and a confident expression. She wears a fashionable red satin top, stylish denim shorts, delicate jewelry, and hoop earrings. One arm rests naturally around the male protagonist's shoulder, creating the appearance of two partners ready to take over Vice City. Both characters should be equally detailed, sharply focused, and naturally integrated into the scene. BACKGROUND AND ENVIRONMENT: - Beautiful tropical Vice City skyline. - Giant illuminated skyscrapers and luxury hotels. - Tall palm trees silhouetted against a pink-purple sunset. - Neon pink and blue street advertisements. - A helicopter flying above the city. - Police cars with flashing lights in the background. - A motorcycle cruising through the neon-lit streets. - A luxury yacht near the waterfront. - Wet reflective roads illuminated by colorful city lights. - A spectacular cinematic sunset over the ocean. VEHICLE AND COMPOSITION: A luxurious black supercar with glossy paint and realistic reflections occupies the lower foreground. Both protagonists are positioned naturally on the vehicle, with the male character slightly toward the left and the female character beside him on the right. Use a balanced, symmetrical video-game cover composition with both characters as the primary focal points. GTA VI POSTER TYPOGRAPHY: At the upper-left corner, add large stacked white typography: GRAND THEFT AUTO Below it, add a large stylized neon-gradient Roman numeral VI with tropical palm silhouettes inside. Underneath, write VICE CITY in elegant glowing pink cursive typography. Add a glowing pink neon sign on the right side reading: WELCOME TO VICE CITY... Place a Rockstar-inspired yellow logo at the bottom-left corner and small spaced white lettering reading ROCKSTAR GAMES at the bottom-right corner. VISUAL QUALITY AND STYLE: Ultra-realistic 3D video-game graphics, cinematic character rendering, photorealistic faces, extremely detailed clothing textures, realistic hair strands, glossy car reflections, volumetric lighting, dramatic sunset illumination, vibrant neon color grading, realistic environmental details, atmospheric depth, professional AAA video-game promotional artwork, 8K quality, widescreen composition, sharp focus, premium cinematic poster aesthetic.