Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път!

А ктрисата Мила Йовович роди третото си дете, съобщи "Дейли мейл".
Новороденото е трета дъщеря за актрисата и съпруга й Пол Андерсън, който е режисьор. Големите им дъщери са 12-годишната Евър и 4-годишната Дашиъл.
В събота актрисата написа в социалната мрежа Инстаграм, че се готви на следващия ден да постъпи в болница за раждането.
Due date is tomorrow so getting ready to go to the hospital at anytime now!! It’s funny because I thought having our 3rd would be a piece of cake, but I’m actually really nervous, now that I know what to expect! Anyway, hopefully the next post I make will be a picture of our newest little girlie girl! Wish me luck everyone!!😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️
Йовович ("Завръщане в синята лагуна", "Петият елемент", "Заразно зло") обяви миналия август, че отново е бременна.
В публикацията тогава в Инстаграм тя сподели, че е загубила дете две години по-рано при аборт заради преждевременно раждане.
Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️
Мила Йовович и Пол У. С. Андерсън са семейство от 2009 г.
Sexy mama on the school run pose😂🤦🏻♀️ So here’s an update pic of my pregnancy, I’m 9 weeks away from dropping and it’s getting more and more difficult to get around, but I’m happy to say so far everything looks great with the baby and she’s coming right on schedule! I’ve gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs. So far 🙄) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it’s meant to do regardless. Saying that i haven’t been exercising during this pregnancy like I did with the last, but I’m also being super paranoid and just really careful not to do anything that could potentially put me at risk of miscarriage. Anyway, the plus side is my mama boobs are back which is fun for a girl who’s always been flat as a board, so I’m enjoying the moment while it lasts! Sending everyone lots of love mid week and I hope you’re having a good one. Just a few more days till the weekend so take a deep breath, we’ll get there!😘👊🏼👍🏼 xo m❤️
