Любопитно

Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път

В събота актрисата написа в социалната мрежа Инстаграм, че се готви на следващия ден да постъпи в болница за раждането

3 февруари 2020, 15:28, oбновена в 15:29
Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път

Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път
Предпазва ли ни маската от вируси

Предпазва ли ни маската от вируси
Джон Траволта за Оливия: Ние се обичаме

Джон Траволта за Оливия: Ние се обичаме
12 дни след сватбата, Памела и Джон Питърс се разделиха

12 дни след сватбата, Памела и Джон Питърс се разделиха
Хитовият сериал „Една жена“ - разказ за жертва в името на децата

Хитовият сериал „Една жена“ - разказ за жертва в името на децата
10-те незаменими качества на родените през февруари

10-те незаменими качества на родените през февруари
Учени доказаха, че кучетата са способни да ни измамят

Учени доказаха, че кучетата са способни да ни измамят
Кейт отново прикова погледите на наградите БАФТА

Кейт отново прикова погледите на наградите БАФТА
0

А ктрисата Мила Йовович роди третото си дете, съобщи "Дейли мейл".

Новороденото е трета дъщеря за актрисата и съпруга й Пол Андерсън, който е режисьор. Големите им дъщери са 12-годишната Евър и 4-годишната Дашиъл.

В събота актрисата написа в социалната мрежа Инстаграм, че се готви на следващия ден да постъпи в болница за раждането.

Йовович ("Завръщане в синята лагуна", "Петият елемент", "Заразно зло") обяви миналия август, че отново е бременна.

В публикацията тогава в Инстаграм тя сподели, че е загубила дете две години по-рано при аборт заради преждевременно раждане.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Knocked up again.🤫 After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!😆😂🥰 Anyway, wish me and my baby luck! I send you all a lot of love and I’ll keep you posted on my progression! Xoxo m❤️

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

Мила Йовович и Пол У. С. Андерсън са семейство от 2009 г.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sexy mama on the school run pose😂🤦🏻‍♀️ So here’s an update pic of my pregnancy, I’m 9 weeks away from dropping and it’s getting more and more difficult to get around, but I’m happy to say so far everything looks great with the baby and she’s coming right on schedule! I’ve gained pretty much the same amount of weight that I always gain (about 50lbs. So far 🙄) but it just goes to show that your body will do whatever it’s meant to do regardless. Saying that i haven’t been exercising during this pregnancy like I did with the last, but I’m also being super paranoid and just really careful not to do anything that could potentially put me at risk of miscarriage. Anyway, the plus side is my mama boobs are back which is fun for a girl who’s always been flat as a board, so I’m enjoying the moment while it lasts! Sending everyone lots of love mid week and I hope you’re having a good one. Just a few more days till the weekend so take a deep breath, we’ll get there!😘👊🏼👍🏼 xo m❤️

A post shared by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on

 

Абонирайте се и прочетете първи "Непубликувано" и обзор на деня за 2 мин. Безплатно е :-)

@
Източник: БТА    
Мила Йовович

По темата

Коментирай
Кирилица:
Фонетична
Имате 2000 позволени символа

* Моля, коментирайте конкретната статия и използвайте кирилица! Не се толерират мнения с обидно или нецензурно съдържание, на верска или етническа основа, както и написани само с главни букви!

Не пропускай

Плевнелиев: Дали прокуратурата ще стигне до всички
Ексклузивно

Плевнелиев: Дали прокуратурата ще стигне до всички

Преди 5 часа
DW: Забравеното наследство на лагера Белене
Ексклузивно

DW: Забравеното наследство на лагера Белене

Преди 59 минути
<p><strong>10-те </strong>незаменими <strong>качества</strong> на родените през <strong>февруари</strong></p>
Ексклузивно

10-те незаменими качества на родените през февруари

Преди 5 часа
<p>Джон Траволта за Оливия: <strong>Ние се обичаме</strong></p>
Ексклузивно

Джон Траволта за Оливия: Ние се обичаме

Преди 3 часа

Последни

<p><strong>&quot;Децата на Дисни&quot;</strong> - можете ли да ги познаете днес&nbsp;</p>
Ексклузивно

"Децата на Дисни" - можете ли да ги познаете...

Преди 14 минути
<p>Маската в <strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">&bdquo;Като две капки вода&ldquo;</span></strong> &ndash; портал към нови образи</p>
Ексклузивно

Маската в „Като две капки вода“ &ndash...

Преди 28 минути
<p><strong>Мила Йовович</strong> стана майка за трети път</p>
Ексклузивно

Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път

Преди 58 минути
DW: Забравеното наследство на лагера Белене
Ексклузивно

DW: Забравеното наследство на лагера Белене

Преди 59 минути
Този малък свят - Матин Пар
Ексклузивно

Той показа Англия, каквато никой не е виждал

Преди 1 час
<p><strong>Разследват учителка</strong>, накарала ученици да <strong>плюят по съученик</strong></p>
Ексклузивно

Разследват учителка, накарала ученици да плюят по...

Преди 1 час
<p>Шест <span style="color:#ffbc00;"><strong>важни стъпки</strong></span> <strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">преди </span></strong>покупка на употребяван автомобил</p>
Ексклузивно

Шест важни стъпки преди покупка на употребяван автомобил

Преди 1 час
Павел Колев
Ексклузивно

Какво ще се случи с ПФК „Левски” след...

Преди 1 час
<p>Можем ли да върнем стока, купена от продавач извън ЕС</p>
Ексклузивно

Можем ли да върнем стока, купена от продавач извън ЕС

Преди 2 часа
<p>Предпазва ли ни маската от вируси</p>
Ексклузивно

Предпазва ли ни маската от вируси

Преди 3 часа
КПКОНПИ внесе 300 тома доказателства срещу Баневи
Ексклузивно

КПКОНПИ внесе 300 тома доказателства срещу Баневи

Преди 3 часа
<p><strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">&bdquo;Ягодова луна&ldquo; </span></strong>- новият български сериал, който да очаквате</p>
Ексклузивно

„Ягодова луна“ - новият български сериал...

Преди 3 часа
<p>Джон Траволта за Оливия: <strong>Ние се обичаме</strong></p>
Ексклузивно

Джон Траволта за Оливия: Ние се обичаме

Преди 3 часа
Почина големият български композитор Иван Стайков
Ексклузивно

Почина големият български композитор Иван Стайков

Преди 4 часа
Как работата и конфликтите с колегите могат да ни разболеят
Ексклузивно

Как работата и конфликтите с колегите могат да ни...

Преди 4 часа
Мъж почина, след като беше блъснат на спирка в Сливен
Ексклузивно

Мъж почина, след като беше блъснат на спирка в Сливен

Преди 4 часа
Остава ден до края на гласуването в ПРОМЯНАТА
Ексклузивно

Остава ден до края на гласуването в ПРОМЯНАТА

Преди 4 часа
<p><strong>12 дни след сватбата</strong>, Памела и&nbsp;Питърс се разделиха</p>
Ексклузивно

12 дни след сватбата, Памела и Питърс се разделиха

Преди 4 часа
Незрящи трябва да платят непосилни суми, за да имат ток
Ексклузивно

Незрящи трябва да платят непосилни суми, за да имат ток

Преди 4 часа
Колко вярна е информацията за трафика в Google Maps
Ексклузивно

Колко вярна е информацията за трафика в Google Maps

Преди 4 часа
Всичко от днес

Виц на деня

Лекарят казва на медицинската сестра в кабинета си: - Сестра, имам огромна молба към Вас. Моля Ви, престанете да пишете своите рецепти за сладкиши по…
Прочети целия
Обратно в сайта X

ДОСТЪП ЗА ЛОГНАТИ ПОТРЕБИТЕЛИ За да пишете, оценявате или докладвате коментари, моля логнете се в профила си.

  • Вход
  • Регистрация
  1. Запомни ме
забравена парола Полетата маркирани с * са задължителни
Полето Потребителско име не трябва да е празно.
Полето E-mail не трябва да е празно.
Полето Парола не трябва да е празно.
Полето Повторете паролата не трябва да е празно.
  1. Декларирам, че съм се запознал с Общите условия за ползване на услугите на Нетинфо.
Полетата маркирани с * са задължителни

Истории, които споделяте

Водещи новини

Изолираха в болницата във Варна пътник от Китай

Изолираха в болницата във Варна пътник от Китай

България Преди 8 часа
Председателят на Фондация "Тракия" пред централата на "Нове холдинг"

Фондация "Тракия": Нищо няма да се изнася от колекцията на Божков

България Преди 5 часа
<p><strong>Разследват учителка</strong>, накарала ученици да <strong>плюят по съученик</strong></p>

Разследват учителка, накарала ученици да плюят по съученик

България Преди 1 час
Павел Колев

Какво ще се случи с ПФК „Левски” след арестите в ОАЕ

България Преди 1 час
<p><strong>&quot;Децата на Дисни&quot;</strong> - можете ли да ги познаете днес&nbsp;</p>

"Децата на Дисни" - можете ли да ги познаете днес

Любопитно Преди 14 минути
Почина големият български композитор Иван Стайков

Почина големият български композитор Иван Стайков

България Преди 4 часа
Как работата и конфликтите с колегите могат да ни разболеят

Как работата и конфликтите с колегите могат да ни разболеят

Любопитно Преди 4 часа
Този малък свят - Матин Пар

Той показа Англия, каквато никой не е виждал

Вдъхновени истории Преди 1 час
КПКОНПИ внесе 300 тома доказателства срещу Баневи

КПКОНПИ внесе 300 тома доказателства срещу Баневи

България Преди 3 часа
<p>Маската в <strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">&bdquo;Като две капки вода&ldquo;</span></strong> &ndash; портал към нови образи</p>

Маската в „Като две капки вода“ – портал към нови образи

Теми в развитие Преди 28 минути
<p>Шест <span style="color:#ffbc00;"><strong>важни стъпки</strong></span> <strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">преди </span></strong>покупка на употребяван автомобил</p>

Шест основни и важни стъпки преди покупка на употребяван автомобил

Технологии Преди 1 час
<p>Можем ли да върнем стока, купена от продавач извън ЕС</p>

Имаме ли право да върнем стока, купена от продавач извън ЕС

България Преди 2 часа
<p><strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">&bdquo;Ягодова луна&ldquo; </span></strong>- новият български сериал, който да очаквате</p>

„Ягодова луна“ - новият български сериал, който да очаквате

Теми в развитие Преди 3 часа
Мъж почина, след като беше блъснат на спирка в Сливен

Мъж почина, след като беше блъснат на спирка в Сливен

България Преди 4 часа
Остава ден до края на гласуването в ПРОМЯНАТА

Остава ден до края на гласуването в ПРОМЯНАТА

Любопитно Преди 4 часа
Незрящи трябва да платят непосилни суми, за да имат ток

Незрящи трябва да платят непосилни суми, за да имат ток

България Преди 4 часа
Колко вярна е информацията за трафика в Google Maps

Колко вярна е информацията за трафика в Google Maps

Технологии Преди 4 часа
Gong.bg празнува 13 години актуални спортни новини

Gong.bg празнува 13 години актуални спортни новини

Любопитно Преди 5 часа
„Златната нощ“ с Ива Софиянска – Божкова и Мариян Станков – Мон Дьо по NOVA

„Златната нощ“ с Ива Софиянска – Божкова и Мариян Станков – Мон Дьо по NOVA

Любопитно Преди 5 часа
<p><span style="color:#ffbc00;"><strong>&quot;Бързи и яростни 9</strong></span>&quot; - чакането приключи</p>

"Бързи и яростни 9" с епичен първи трейлър (ВИДЕО)

Преди 5 часа
Намушкаха момче с нож пред църква в Бургас

Намушкаха момче с нож пред църква в Бургас

България Преди 5 часа
Епидемията от коронавируса излиза от контрол, лекари в Хонконг на протест

Епидемията от коронавируса излиза от контрол, лекари в Хонконг на протест

Свят Преди 6 часа
Защо разследват „Пътен полицай на годината” за пране на пари

Защо разследват „Пътен полицай на годината” за пране на пари

България Преди 7 часа
<p><span style="color:#ffbc00;"><strong>Джей Ло</strong></span> и <strong><span style="color:#ffbc00;">Шакира</span> </strong>превзеха сцената на Супербоул</p>

Джей Ло и Шакира превзеха сцената на Супербоул

Любопитно Преди 7 часа

От мрежата

Следващите 10 години критични за пазара на кадри

pariteni.bg

Как ще поощряват служители на работното място

pariteni.bg

Мила Йовович стана майка за трети път!

Edna.bg

Домашни рецепти против мазна коса

Edna.bg

Учителка накара цял клас да заплюе свой съученик?

Nova.bg

След разследване на NOVA: Задържаха брата на полицая от Ловеч

Nova.bg

Русокоса фурия се превърна в талисман на ръгбистите на Уелс

Gong.bg

Шест мача делят Ливърпул от титлата, Сити може да прави шпалир?

Gong.bg