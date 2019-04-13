Д атата е първи януари 2015 година.
От този ден нататък, Кристиян от Румъния ще създава една фигурка оригами дневно, за да се бори с тежката депресия, която буквално съсипва живота му.
Той изоставя добрия си живот в Австралия, за да работи в хуманитарна организация в Молдова. Престоят му там обаче задълбочава депресията и така той не вижда изход от ситуацията, в която се намира.
"Въпреки че имах постижения на новата ми позиция, чувствах, че времето ме подминава - и нищо не ми се случва."
Тогава, в продължение на 100 дни, всеки ден той прави по една фигурка на жерав от хартия, която да отразява настроението му.
Само че Кристиян бързо увеличава продължителността на проекта до 365 дни, а след това - и до 1000.
Според японската традиция, когато човек достигне именно тази кръгла бройка, се случва "senbazuru" - сбъдва се едно съкровено желание на човека.
Проектът на Кристиян се казва "Икар". Вижте го тук:
“stories of flight” crane Song of the day: Lilo by The Japanese House @thejapanesehouse #WHPKindness I went out for my almost-daily walk yesterday and, instead of picking a bunch of wild flowers for myself, I decided to pick leaves. And this time of the year, leaves have so many stories to tell. I filled my backpack with stories: amber, golden, green, red and even purple. After returning home, I placed all the leaves inside a book and pressed them until today. I “wrote” new stories with these precious leaves. As I often do, I dreamt of wings and feathers and flight. Today’s crane has life on its wings! #origami #leaves #leaf #icarusmidair #botanical #mixedmedia #paperart #gradient #ombre #wilting #autumn #october
“borderless self” crane Song of the day: Apollo by Tourist @tourist It was time I revisited a side of my identity that I don’t talk about all that much: my geographic roots. I was born in Romania: in a minuscule town in the north-east of the country. The region is called Bucovina. For this crane, I did some research in the area of local folkloric motifs, and after looking at countless traditional costumes and textiles, houses and other decorations, I created my own patterns. I spent many hours creating the designs and then very, very carefully cutting them out with my trusted @excelblades knife. I then layered the different components and voilà. I was so excited with the final result, that I felt the need to show this crane off to people around me. Mum approved it, and I could not ask for more. Check out my stories to see all the tiny details – of which there are many and intricate. I will most definitely come back to this topic of cultural identity. It’s something that, along with languages, fascinates me very much! x #origami #icarusmidair #folklore #traditional #bucovina #bukowina #romania #romanian #culture #paperart #papercutting
#997 “Icar în văzduh” crane #WHPdynamic Song of the day: Plastic by Moses Sumney @moses A crane for days when walking feels like stepping on air. When you can feel each heartbeat, and you keep count. For days when you are not sure whether you are getting ready for hibernation or you’ve just woken up from one. When being asleep and awake feel less distinct. A crane for days when walking and flying feel the same: banal but also terrifying. x #origami #icarusmidair #watercolour #watercolor #wings #wing #feather #feathers #mosessumney #aromanticism #icarus
#975 “2.67123 years” crane Song of the day: Oceans by Vallis Alps @vallisalps Later this month, my project will come to some sort of end. I will have folded and decorated 1000 paper cranes in 1000 days. One thousand days! It feels surreal. But as I have mentioned several times in the past, I love the fact that I have a new unit of measuring time now – origami cranes. And this is precious beyond words! I will be focusing more intensely on creating meaningful symbolism with the remaining 25 cranes. It will have to come to a beautiful end. I use the term “end” very loosely here though. Let’s see how long I can keep away from imagining and bringing to life these birds! x #origami #icarusmidair #feathers #feather #mixedmedia #papercutting #papercraft #papercut #paperart
Стани един от Вдъхновените, изпрати историята си тук.
Следете ни навсякъде и по всяко време с мобилното приложение на Vesti.bg. Можете да го изтеглите от Google Play и AppStore.
За още актуални новини и любопитно съдържание от Vesti.bg последвайте страницата ни в Instagram
* Моля, коментирайте конкретната статия и използвайте кирилица! Не се толерират мнения с обидно или нецензурно съдържание, на верска или етническа основа, както и написани само с главни букви!