Congratulations #NASmember Karen Uhlenbeck of @UTAustintx! She has been awarded the 2019 Abel Prize “for her pioneering achievements in geometric partial differential equations, gauge theory and integrable systems, and for the fundamental impact of her work on analysis, geometry, and mathematical physics.” Photo credit: Andrea Kane, @institute_for_advanced_study #AbelPrize #math #maths #geometry #physics #WomeninSTEM #karenuhlenbeck

A post shared by National Academy of Sciences (@thenasciences) on Mar 19, 2019 at 7:40am PDT