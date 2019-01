holidays can be hard for our furry friends still waiting for their forever homes. remember @pawschicago? we donated last year in my best Buddy’s honor to Chicago’s largest no-kill shelter. if you have a moment check out their amazon holiday wishlist and brighten up a furry friend’s day! we spent a solid 45 minutes going through it last night trying to check off some of their highest priority items. and by we, i mean human while i provided moral support ... in my sleep. link is in my profile! ❤️🎅🤶🐶

A post shared by Buddy Boo Blue Benny (@buddyboowaggytails) on Dec 21, 2018 at 9:35am PST