Im going to start posting iconic outfits/ dresses through the years everyday so here is the firat one Grace Kelly Grace Kelly's lace-sleeved wedding gown worn for her marriage to Prince Rainer III of Monaco in 1956 was designed by Helen Rose, a costume designer at MGM studios. #iconicoutfit #iconicdress #weddingdress #gracekelly #1950swedding #gracekellywedding #designer #helenrose #mgmstudios

A post shared by Nikki Christine Johnston (@bizzares_creations) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:28am PDT