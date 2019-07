I met Theresa 5 years ago. We worked together and became best friends. She has taught me how to see life in a fun, carefree and uplifting way. She has shown me how to be a strong and fearless woman. She is beautiful, kind and smart. I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen T. I love you and I am so proud of you.

