Get excited: #NEDAwareness Week is 2 WEEKS away! 🎉 ... The goal of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week (#NEDAwareness) is to shine the spotlight on #eatingdisorders by educating the public, spreading a message of hope, and putting life-saving resources into the hands of those in need. ... During NEDAwareness Week, communities across the country join together to raise awareness via: ▪️Social Media ** Don’t forget to use the official campaign hashtags: #NEDAwareness & #ComeAsYouAre ▪️Eating Disorders Screening Tool (myneda.org/screening) ▪️NEDA's Body Acceptance Challenge (myneda.org/bodychallenge) ▪️Legislative Advocacy (myneda.org/livewellact) ▪️Building Lightings (bit.ly/nedaw2019lighting) ▪️Local Events ▪️and many more activities! ... Visit nedawareness.org for more information and resources! 💚💙

