Намериха мъртъв в дома му барабаниста Боб Брайър

Б ившият барабанист на My Chemical Romance Боб Брайър, е открит мъртъв в дома му в Тенеси, съобщи The Independent.

Това се е случило на 26 ноември, два дни преди Деня на благодарността.

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44



Multiple news sources now confirm that he passed away at his home in Tennessee



Bob was a member of the band from 2004-2010 and performed on ‘The Black Parade’ album as well as ‘Conventional Weapons’



