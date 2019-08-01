Ф отограф любител на животните успя да заснеме мига, в който морски лъв случайно попада в отворената уста на гърбат кит, предаде Франс прес.
Снимката веднага стана сензация в интернет.
Чейз Декър, който е също морски биолог, направил снимката на 22 юли от борда на кораб по време на експедиция за наблюдаване на китове в Тихия океан, недалеч от залива Монтерей в Калифорния.
"Виждал съм много странни неща, но не и подобно нещо", заяви 27-годишният Декър, който заснема морски обитатели от десетина години.
Just the other day I witnessed something out on Monterey Bay I had never seen before. While the humpbacks were lunge feeding on a school of anchovies, a sea lion apparently didn't jump out of the way fast enough and got trapped inside the whales mouth! At some point the sea lion escaped and the whale seemed fine too as it continued to feed, but it must have been a strange experience for both parties! That sea lion had the true "Jonah Experience"!
Той поясни в Инстаграм, че забелязал стадо гърбати китове, които ловували рибки аншоа.
Морски лъв, който бил наблизо, не успял да се отмести от пътя на китовете и попаднал в устата на един от тях.
Декър веднага взел фотоапарат и запечатал сцената.
"Бях като в екстаз - току-що бях уловил миг, какъвто вероятно никога повече няма да видя", отбеляза той.
Гърбатите китове се хранят единствено с крил и малки риби.
Въпросният екземпляр от вида не затворил устата си и морският лъв се отскубнал, като се отървал само с малко уплаха.
Тук вижте и още невероятни снимки, направени от Чейз Декър:
This is what a normal lunge feeding event looks like when a sea lion doesn’t end up in the wrong spot! Just yesterday I came across a group of 5 humpback whales lunge feeding with 300+ sea lions. This time, the sea lions made sure to jump out of the way when the whales were surfacing! Head out with me on Sanctuary Cruises to see this action!
Wild dolphin pods are considered to be fluid, where individuals drift in and out of other pods depending on the time of day and other reasons such as feeding, socializing, mating, or more. Nursery pods, such as this one, are mostly made up of females and their calves. A young dolphin will eventually leave the nursery pod, but may be found returning every now and again to socialize with its mother and other family members.
Just witnessed the roaring waterfalls of Yosemite as the spring snow melt from the Sierras is under full blast. All those falls reminded me of this incredible looking sandfall found inside Upper Antelope Canyon. I’ve seen waterfalls all over the world, but this was my first and only fall made of sand!
We were on an afternoon game drive in the Masai Mara, looking for an elusive leopard that had narrowly missed a warthog, when two lionesses appeared from the brush. At first I wanted to move on in search of the leopard, but then five little “lumps” stumbled out behind them. That thought of looking for the leopard disappeared into oblivion, pretty quick too! Our guide told us he had never seen or heard of these cubs and believed we were the first humans to lay eyes on them. I could’ve watched them all day and that still wouldn’t have been enough. Easily one of my favorite all time wildlife encounters!
