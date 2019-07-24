В началото на юли британският милиардер Джеймс Дайсън купи най-скъпия имот в Сингапур, предаде Ройтерс.
Апартаментът обхваща 3 етажа от луксозен, 64-етажен небостъргач.
Дайсън е платил за жилището 54,2 милиона долара.
Апартаментът е наричан в местната преса "бунгало в небето" и въпреки че е в жилищен блок, разполага със собствен басейн.
Джеймс Дайсън, който е основател и собственик на едноименната компания за прахосмукачки и сешоари, стана повод на обсъждане във Великобритания, след като се изнесе от страната.
Няма да задълбаваме в повече подробности по темата, но ще кажем, че това ни вдъхнови, за да потърсим невероятни жилища, които със сигурност впечатляват, както с архитектура, така и с дизайн на помещенията.
Не знаем кои са хората, които живеят в тези прекрасни къщи, но със сигурност са щастливци.
Предлагаме ви да разгледате галерията ни, за да се зашеметите от разкош.
