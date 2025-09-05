Свят

Учител в Германия беше нападнат с хладно оръжие

Нападателят е бил прострелян от полицията

5 септември 2025, 13:13
Учител в Германия беше нападнат с хладно оръжие
Източник: IStock

У чител в техникум в германския град Есен беше ранен при нападение с хладно оръжие, предадоха Ройтерс и Франс прес.

Полицията съобщи в "Екс", че провежда операция по издирване на нападателя, след като той е избягал от местопрестъплението. Според в. "Билд" нападателят е бил ученик.

В хода на издирвателната операция предполагаемият нападател е бил прострелян от полицията и сега му се оказва медицинска помощ, поясни полицията, цитирана от световните агенции.

Източник: БТА, Асен Георгиев    
Нападение в училище Ранен учител Есен Германия Хладно оръжие Полицейска операция Нападател Ученик Прострелян нападател Медицинска помощ
