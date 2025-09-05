Учител в Германия беше нападнат с хладно оръжие

У чител в техникум в германския град Есен беше ранен при нападение с хладно оръжие, предадоха Ройтерс и Франс прес.

⚠️ Important



Teacher stabbed by student in Essen, Germany



A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator of the heinous attack pic.twitter.com/BIWPXoZZaN — Open News© (@OpenNewNews) September 5, 2025.

Полицията съобщи в "Екс", че провежда операция по издирване на нападателя, след като той е избягал от местопрестъплението. Според в. "Билд" нападателят е бил ученик.

🇩🇪🚨BREAKING: German police have shot an 18-year-old Kosovo migrant student after he stabbed his teacher in the stomach in Essen.



The migrant allegedly charged officers with a knife.



The entire school barricaded their doors. The teacher is undergoing emergency surgery. pic.twitter.com/3gSfosDP8A — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 5, 2025

В хода на издирвателната операция предполагаемият нападател е бил прострелян от полицията и сега му се оказва медицинска помощ, поясни полицията, цитирана от световните агенции.