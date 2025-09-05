Учител в Германия беше нападнат с хладно оръжие

У чител в техникум в германския град Есен беше ранен при нападение с хладно оръжие, предадоха Ройтерс и Франс прес.
⚠️ Important— Open News© (@OpenNewNews) September 5, 2025.
Teacher stabbed by student in Essen, Germany
A manhunt is underway for the perpetrator of the heinous attack pic.twitter.com/BIWPXoZZaN
Полицията съобщи в "Екс", че провежда операция по издирване на нападателя, след като той е избягал от местопрестъплението. Според в. "Билд" нападателят е бил ученик.
🇩🇪🚨BREAKING: German police have shot an 18-year-old Kosovo migrant student after he stabbed his teacher in the stomach in Essen.— Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) September 5, 2025
The migrant allegedly charged officers with a knife.
The entire school barricaded their doors. The teacher is undergoing emergency surgery. pic.twitter.com/3gSfosDP8A
В хода на издирвателната операция предполагаемият нападател е бил прострелян от полицията и сега му се оказва медицинска помощ, поясни полицията, цитирана от световните агенции.
🇩🇪 #BREAKINGNEWS— Uncensored News (@Uncensorednewsw) September 5, 2025
Student stabbed a teacher in Essen, #Germany - police are currently searching for the suspect
The Essen police are asking people to avoid the area as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/6hf24CO5Zj