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Проклятието на буквата „И“: Ураганът Исаяс готви двоен удар в САЩ - извънредно положение и евакуации

Ураганът се засилва бързо до опустошителната категория 3, преди да връхлети сушата; властите предупреждават за 2-метрови щормови вълни, торнада в тъмната част на денонощието и масови спирания на тока

9 октомври 2026, 11:33
Проклятието на буквата „И“: Ураганът Исаяс готви двоен удар в САЩ - извънредно положение и евакуации
Източник: iStock
  • Бърза ескалация: Исаяс се превърна в първия ураган за сезона в Атлантика и продължава бързо да набира мощ, приближавайки северното крайбрежие на Мексиканския залив.
  • Мащабна мобилизация: Флорида, Алабама и Джорджия обявиха извънредно положение, а армията и Националната гвардия са в пълна готовност.
  • Парализиран транспорт и енергетика: Летища спират работа, влаковите линии са блокирани, а гиганти като Shell и Chevron евакуират работниците си от петролните платформи.

САЩ се подготвят за първия си опустошителен сблъсък с тропическа стихия за сезона. Ураганът „Исаяс“ (Isaias) бързо придоби мощ в океана и се придвижва към северното крайбрежие на Мексиканския залив, като се очаква за кратко да достигне страховитата категория 3 („голям ураган“), преди да връхлети сушата.

Според метеоролозите сухопътните райони са застрашени от воден капан: очакват се щормови приливи с височина до 2,1 метра (7 фута), до 380 л/кв.м (15 инча) дъжд и изненадващи торнада, които ще възникват с минимално предварително предупреждение.

Разширяващо се око и нощна капана от торнада

Въпреки че се очаква ураганът леко да отслабне непосредствено преди да връхлети върху сушата, физиката на стихията крие допълнителна опасност. Навлизането на атмосферно срязване на вятъра ще дебалансира бурята, но това всъщност ще разшири радиуса на разрушителните ѝ ветрове. Подобно на фигурист, който разперва ръце, за да запази равновесие, Исаяс ще разпростре ветровете си на много по-голяма площ навътре в сушата. Пориви от 50 до 80 км/ч се очакват чак в северните части на Алабама, Джорджия и Мисисипи, което гарантирано ще доведе до съборени дървета и прекъсвания на електрозахранването.

Най-големият кошмар за синоптиците обаче са нощните торнада. Очаква се бурята да генерира смерчове през нощта. Изследванията показват, че нощните торнада са почти двойно по-фатални, тъй като хората спят и не могат да видят приближаващата опасност или да чуят сирените. Властите призоваха всички жители в застрашените зони да държат силата на звука на извънредните си известия на телефоните си на максимум.

Извънредно положение и блокиран живот

Няколко американски щата предприеха светкавични мерки:

Флорида: Губернаторът Рон Десантис обяви извънредно положение за 25 окръга в северозападната част на щата (Panhandle) и региона Биг Бенд. Обявени са задължителни евакуации за най-уязвимите зони, а редица летища превантивно затвориха врати.

Алабама: Губернаторът Кей Айви въведе извънредно положение в 40 окръга и разпореди държавните институции да спрат работа. Железопътният гигант Amtrak изцяло спря движението на влаковете по линията Mardi Gras между Ню Орлиънс и Мобил най-малко до неделя.

Джорджия: Губернаторът Брайън Кемп обяви извънредно положение за целия щат и мобилизира 500 бойци от Националната гвардия за бързо реагиране.

Петролните гиганти Chevron и Shell също започнаха евакуация на персонала си от офшорните платформи в Мексиканския залив и временно спряха добива на суровина.

Проклятието на буквата „И“

Метеоролозите отбелязват смразяващ статистически факт: бурите, чиито имена започват с буквата „И“, исторически са сред най-разрушителните в историята на САЩ.

Тъй като имената се дават по азбучен ред, деветата буква обикновено се пада в пика на сезона през септември. Поради силния ефект на атмосферното явление „Ел Ниньо“ тази година, Исаяс се формира едва през октомври, но продължава мрачната традиция. Всички най-кошмарни урагани от близкото минало - Иван (2004), Ирма (2017), Ида (2021) и Иън (2022) - носят тази буква и бяха от категория 4 или по-висока. До момента от официалните списъци на Световната метеорологична организация са заличени завинаги общо 13 имена с буквата „И“ поради огромния брой жертви и щети - повече от всяка друга буква в азбуката.

Непреклонният дух: Сватба по време на бедствие

Въпреки че бурята оцветява небето над Атланта в драматични, кървавочервени залезни оттенъци поради високоплатформените облаци, донесени от урагана, за хората на земята напрежението е огромно.

На фона на всеобщата паника обаче има и истории за непреклонност. Младоженците Джеф Акерман и Каси Купър от Пенсакола, Флорида, заявиха пред камерите, че сватбата им през уикенда ще се състои „на всяка цена“.

„Имахме план за сватба на плажа, но бурята провали всичко. Нямаме резервен план, но това няма значение. Ако се наложи, ще се вречем в любов в някой двора или дори на паркинга. Важното е, че ще бъдем заедно“, сподели Каси, докато близки и приятели на двойката продължават да пристигат в града въпреки евакуационните сирени.

Източник: CNN    
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