Мистично подземно селище в Алпите

В италианската част на Алпите се намира мистично религиозно селище

23 декември 2019, 13:45, oбновена в 13:50
Мистично подземно селище в Алпите
Източник: ЕПА/БГНЕС
0

В италианските Алпи се намира мистично еко-селище, което се крие под земята.

Създадено е като култ към божествата и създанията от египетската митология.

В италианските Алпи между Торино и Аоста се намира подземното селище Даманхур, мистично място, обявено от ООН за най-добрият модел на самоподдържаща се общност в света.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two Halls: the Hall of Victory and the Hall of the Earth in the #templesofhumankind are connected and together form an architecture of the infinity sign. One of the reasons for this is that they represent two important and intertwined subjects: The material dimension and the spiritual dimension. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Standing on these stairs you stand in the middle of these two dimensions, representing the role of the human being as a bridge-species between the universe of form and more subtle and spiritual dimensions.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Там живее население, което има своя валута и свещен език. Стотици жители правят всичко необходимо, за да живеят сами и без съвременните технологии и удобства.

Комплексът се разполага на три подземни етажа.

Изкопан е с помощта на инструменти познати в миналото. Има огромни зали, които са украсени с мозайки, витражи, скулптури и картини, а високите колони създават усещане за величие.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Hall of Victory in #templesofhumankind . When the main lights in the hall are turned off, the stars in the ceiling are reflected onto the black marmor floor, creating a mirror effect that allows you to walk on the stars.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Над земята се произвежда органична храна, а добитъкът се отглежда по естествен начин. Къщите около подземният храм, се строят според принципите на екологичното строителство.

Селището разполага и с биомолекулярна и криминалистична лаборатория, помещения, където се създават и продават холистични сувенири. А жителите на общността твърдят, че имат алхимична лаборатория и машина на времето.

Жителите на селището са кръстени на растенията и животните, с които живеят.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time for some Sacred Dancing! This is the Sacred Dancer Anemone, perfectly captured in the posture of "JPJAL", meaning "Joy" in Sacred Language. It's indeed a joyful, celebrative movement and perfect in time since we're getting close to the yearly summer Solstice celebration held this weekend.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Sacred Dance is one of the spirituals paths in Damanhur, where the practitioners use precise movements that resemble different concept, creating a prayer danced with ones body.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Даманхур възниква през 1975 г., когато Оберт Айрауди , по-късно прекръстен на Фалко Тарасако, реализира устойчива еко-общност, ръководена от хармонията и мира.

Общността живее и работи в тайна 15 години.

След като селището е отворено за външния свят, учението на основателя и духовен водач, се разширява и продължава след смъртта му.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Spiritual Popolo (people) of Damanhur! Today we celebrate the birthday of the Spiritual People, and it is also the birthday of Falco Tarassaco, the founder. The creation of a spiritual people comes from the desire to recognize ourselves as part of a common soul made up of different ethnicities and cultures, strongly united around shared values. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At a time in history when many cultures are disappearing and with them, a large part of the spiritual and cultural wealth of humanity, Damanhur has chosen to create this new group of people. With their own philosophical, artistic, social and cultural expression, the Spiritual People offers a significant contribution to the history of humanity.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Градът е вдъхновен от египетската култура и митология, а мнозина го наричат осмото чудо на света.

Фалко оставя след себе си архитектурения шедьовър, който даманхурите наричат - Градът на вечната светлина.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beautiful picture of @funforlouis in the Hall of Water in the #templesofhumankind during his visit together with the @livetheadventure group a couple of years ago. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Temples of Humankind are a journey into the magic of making your dreams a reality. They are a mark in time, leaving a trace well beyond our imagination. Excavating the Temples meant digging within ourselves, finding new spaces and new access to our full potential.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Хора от цял свят посещават необичайната общност, опитвайки се да разберат тайната на Даманхур, а най-любопитните се записват в местния университет и остават да живеят там.

Посетителите казват, че общността не е религиозна, а философска.

Селището предлага най-различни пакети за посетители, които ще получат духовно извисяване и чиста среда, без технологии и социални мрежи.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is an old image from a corridor in the #templesofhumankind . In the beginning of Damanhur, groups took turns in sleeping inside of the Temples, doing dream research. Since this is such a dense place connected to the synchronic lines, people would often come out sharing amazingly vivid and profound dream experiences. With time, and with the growing request to sleep in the Temples, the necessity grew to create a space completely dedicated for dreams. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is why in Damanhur we build Abaton (scroll to see images), a hotel allowing people to immerse for some nights in the sacred space of the Temples. Abaton was the name of the sacred temple of dreams in ancient Greece, which is why we gave it this name. Each private room is connected with a Hall in the Temples through Selfic devices, allowing guests to experiment with dreams because they are in fact sleeping in the Temples. Also damanhurian citizens come to sleep in Abaton as a part of their dream research, and as in the beginning of Damanhur, they often exit sharing extraordinary dream experiences.

Публикация, споделена от Damanhur Spiritual Community (@damanhur_spiritual_community) на

Източник: dnevnik.hr, damanhur.org    
мистично селище

