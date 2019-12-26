Вдъхновени истории

В деня на бащата: този дует ще ви накара да се усмихнете

Как един баща прави забавни снимки с дъщеря си

26 декември 2019, 12:15, oбновена в 12:16
26 декември е Ден на бащата   
Източник: Istock/Getty Images
В България 26 декември е обявен за Ден на бащата. 

Всяко семейство има своя начин да отбележи присъствието на тази фигура в живота ни. 

Днес избираме да ви покажем едно наистина много забавно семейство от Щатите и в частност, Бени Харлем, който прави зашеметяващи фотосесии с дъщеря си - Джаксън. 

Той избира забавен и креативен подход, който печели на този татко и неговата дъщеря над половин милион последователи в социалните мрежи. 

Вижте сами защо:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome To The Main Event

Публикация, споделена от Benny Harlem (@bennyharlem) на

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Hi Mr. King Benny Harlem!! Ok you don't me and you don't know this but you changed my Life. In the middle of 2016 Me and my boyfriend went to the Hospital to terminate a pregnancy, I was crying all morning and could hardly get out of bed because I just felt like I was guilty or something! I felt like I had to do this though my boyfriend was looking for work looking for work, we both was staying with my mom and money was tight, so you know .. it was the only thing to do. Me and boyfriend got to the hospital checked in and waited in the waiting room. while we were waiting my boyfriend was on his Instagram and this picture of you and your family came up out of nowhere. First he started crying and he put his hand over his face, I keep asking him what's wrong? What's wrong? He looked at me and said " I'm about to make my first decision for my child and as a parent" He grabbed me up and rushed us both out the Hospital. Fast forward to today Your the reason why he has more drove your the reason why he got a job 6 months later and put us in our own apartment. your also the reason why Malika Tia Johnson is here today a healthy baby girl. When we have a son we plan to name him after Benny harlem , The man that saved his big sisters life. Can't thank you enough!! Don't ever stop your Art or your message for NOBODY!!!! EVER!!! Cause you changed our lives! Love you Benny" - Elaina Via Facebook (Photographer Landon Moreau Art Director Benny Harlem)

Публикация, споделена от Benny Harlem (@bennyharlem) на

Източник: hzeppfeed    
Вдъхновените Ден на бащата
